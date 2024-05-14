LS polls: PM Modi confident of victory, says will participate in G7 Summit after taking oath

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence in his party's win for a third successive time and said that he will participate in the G-7 Summit next month following the declaration of results of the ongoing parliamentary elections.

The annual summit of the group of world's largest economies, is scheduled to be held this year in city of Puglia in Italy, which holds the Presidency for 2024. In April this year, PM Modi had accepted the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Georgia Meloni, to attend the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions from June 13-15.

Ahead of filing nomination from his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, which he had won the previous two consecutive terms, PM Modi in an exclusive interview to India Today today said, "I've already received the invitation (for G7). I'm preparing for the summit. After the oath-taking ceremony, I'll go."

Earlier this year PM Modi thanked Meloni for the G7 invite when he called to greet her on Italy's Liberation Day.

External Affairs Ministry said a G7 invite had been received and that the matter was under consideration.

"We know that the G7 meeting is to be held in Italy. We have received the invitation. But, at this point in time, it's a matter that is under consideration and we will come to know the details. As and when we have more details to share with you, we will bring it up to you," said the MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, on April 26.

Results for the Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to be declared on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor