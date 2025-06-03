LS Speaker holds talks with Portuguese delegation on Op Sindoor

Brasilia [Brazil], June 3 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Indian delegation on Tuesday arrived in Lisbon, where he held talks with Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of the Assembleia da Republica of Portugal on strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

Birla also met with the Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment of Tuvalu, Maina Talia who strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Had a productive meeting with H.E. Mr. Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of the Assembleia da Republica of Portugal, in Lisbon today. Highlighted the imperative of strengthening our bilateral ties in light of evolving global challenges. We also identified significant potential for collaboration in critical sectors such as renewable energy, digital technology, and defence manufacturing. Shared insights on how India is leveraging technology, including AI, for transparent, efficient, and people-centric legislative processes. Extended an invitation to Portuguese legislators and officials to benefit from Lok Sabha Secretariat programmes for capacity building. Firmly reiterated India's 'Zero Tolerance' stance on terrorism and called upon all nations to unite in this crucial fight," Birla stated in a post on X.

Birla said that time has now come for the global community to act against institutions who support such acts of terror.

"Met Dr. Maina Talia, Hon'ble Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change & Environment of Tuvalu in Lisbon today. Discussed our excellent bilateral relations, including India's ongoing development partnership projects in Tuvalu. Tuvalu expressed strong condemnation of terrorist attacks in Jammu & Kashmir. Time has come for the global community to act decisively against all individuals and organisations, both state and non-state, that support and promote such acts of terror," Birla said.

Birla arrived in Lisbon on Monday where he said he looked forward to strengthening India-Portugal ties.

"Arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, en route to Brasilia. Our nations share a deep commitment to values of democracy and the rule of law, benefiting our citizens and promoting a better world. Looking forward to meeting H.E. Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of the Assembleia da Republica, and strengthening India-Portugal parliamentary ties," he said.

Birla met Tuvalu's Minister of Home, Climate, Culture and other departments, Maina Talia. Many important topics were discussed in detail between the two countries in the bilateral talks. Tuvalu strongly condemned Pahalgam terror attack, says India's action is justified. Tuvalu was among the first countries to condemn Pahalgam terror attack, and Birla gave detailed information about India's Operation Sindoor, an official statement said.

Birla reiterated PM Modi's strong message, that trade and relations with terrorist supporting countries will end. He added that the world community needs to stand together on one platform against terrorism.

Increasing mutual diplomatic and strategic cooperation was discussed in the bilateral talks. Both countries are also considering setting up an Indian Embassy in Tuvalu, the statement added.

Birla also talked about expanding cooperation under FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) with Tuvalu. Offers education, training and digital support to Tuvalu youth through parliamentary body PRIDE.

He said that Tuvalu has become a special partner country for India since the launch of FIPIC.

