M3M Foundation develops wife of deceased employee into an entrepreneur

New Delhi, April 14 M3M Foundation, a social and philanthropic arm of M3M India - a leading real estate developer, came to the rescue of the wife of deceased employee Ravi Kant Verma, who worked in project department at M3M India.

In the deadly second wave of Covid-19, Ravi Kant tested positive and could never recover then. On May 2, 2021, Ravi Kant died and left behind his wife and two daughters.

M3M Foundation came forward and took the responsibility of making Mamta, the wife of deceased Ravi Kant, socially and financially independent.

Dr Payal Kanodia, the Trustee in M3M Foundation who ensured immediate help to Mamta, said: "The demise of Ravi Kant Verma was not only a tragic incident for the family but also for the M3M Family. As an organisation, it was now our responsibility to help the family to regain its confidence and look forward in life. M3M Foundation immediately got in touch with Mamta and came to know that she is not that well educated so she can be employed. But we also came to know that she had learnt cooking few years back and her interest in cooking was still alive.

"After discussing with her and assessing her inclination towards cooking, the M3M Foundation decided to open for her a small restaurant of fast-food that would help her regain her confidence and also make the family financially independent. M3M Foundation has a programme named 'Kaushal Sambal', under which, all the help will be provided to her for at least 2-years."

"After the demise of Ravi, I became absolutely lost. I had no idea of how life and education, among others, of my two daughters would move from here now. Then came M3M Foundation for help and with all counselling and motivation, I started regaining my strength. M3M Foundation helped me by setting a fast food restaurant for me and now I have become an owner or entrepreneur as you call it. I have named my small restaurant as - 'Sai Di Kitchen', located in Sainik Market, Faridabad. It is a fast-food restaurant and by the grace of god and M3M Foundation, I shall be able to bring my life back on track. Nothing can replace my husband, but the life has to move on," said Mamta with tears in her eyes.

As a part of the Skill India campaign, M3M Foundation's 'Kaushal Sambal' programme plays an instrumental role in supporting the social and economic programmes of the government like - 'Make in India', 'Digital India', 'Smart Cities' and 'Start-Up India', 'Stand-Up India' campaigns to name a few.

The Foundation is looking forward to setting-up training centres which can offer a wide range of certified job oriented training courses for the youth, with combination of theoretical and practical knowledge and ensure their linkages for gainful employment.

