M3M Foundation to train 10,000 Haryana youth for gainful employment

New Delhi, May 30 M3M Foundation has launched its iMpower Academy for Skills to train about 10,000 Haryana youth for gainful employment opportunities, particularly for the unemployed school dropouts.

To identify such youth, Employability Potential Assessment (EEPA) has been conducted and based on the findings of EEPA and interest shown by the youth, four 3-months duration courses have been designed and introduced – fashion designing, beauty therapy, electric wiring, and two-wheeler mechanic.

An innovative study material has been designed and will be provided to the students during the skill training, which includes audio-visual tools and other participatory methods. Performance of each participant will be assessed through various assignments followed by theoretical and practical examinations and individual score cards will be maintained.

On successful completion of the training course, M3M Foundation will provide certificates, followed by placement opportunities and even support to open their own enterprise.

The iMpower Academy for Skills training centre has been launched in Tauru and Aide-et-Action is the implementing partner, in the District of Nuh in Haryana.

On the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia – the trustee of M3M Foundation said: "It is important to engage dropout youth for gainful employment opportunities. With systematic training and orientation, such youth, not only become employable by other industries, but if they decide to open their own small business, even that becomes possible. We are targeting youth between the age of 18 and 35 years and with our association with Aide-et-Action, we are quite convinced that we will be able to provide the required skills in the most efficient manner for their gainful employability."

The newly-launched iMpower Academy for Skills training centre in Tauru was inaugurated by Nuh Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Kumar. Also present on the occasion were Charles Emmanuel Ballanger, International Director General of Aide-et-Action, Ravi Pratap Singh, Director - International Program Aide-et-Action, Basant Bansal, Chairman M3M India and Life-time trustee, M3M Foundation, Roop Bansal – Director M3M India, and M3M Foundation Trustee Dr Kanodia.

The event was attended by local leaders from more than 25 nearby villages.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M India, a leading real-estate company. Under its program "Kaushal Sambal", the M3M Foundation is playing an instrumental role in supporting the social and economic programs of the government and establishes training centres that offer a wide range of certified job oriented training courses for the youth, with the combination of theoretical and practical knowledge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor