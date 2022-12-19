Macron consoles French football team after defeat to Argentina in FIFA World Cup final

French President Emmanuel Macron consoled a visibly distraught French football team after their loss in the nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday.

After the agonising defeat in a tense penalty shootout, Macron approached the football field in Lusail Stadium to console the French players. In one of the photos making rounds on the internet, the French President was seen on his haunches, consoling a dejected Kylian Mbappe.

In another video posted on his Twitter handle, Macron was seen consoling all the players after France's 4-2 defeat in the penalties.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he tweeted moments after the defeat of France.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup, after the team came out victorious by defeating France in a pulsating penalty shootout.

In a Twitter post, he said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever and millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi will be rejoicing in this victory.

The Prime Minister also congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance and delighting the fans with their skill and sportsmanship.

"Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he said in another tweet.

More than 1.4 million people have visited Qatar, a Gulf nation with a population of around 3 million, during FIFA World Cup, taking place from November 20 to December 18, the organizing committee said on Sunday ahead of the final game.

Qatar is the first country in the Arab world with a majority Muslim population to host the FIFA World Cup.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor