Macron seeks visa curbs on Algerian diplomats amid migration row

Paris [France], August 8 : French President Emmanuel Macron has directed his government to tighten visa requirements for Algerian diplomats amid escalating tensions over the deportation of Algerian nationals, France 24 reported.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, Macron said that France is facing "growing difficulties" with Algeria in terms of migration and security, necessitating a firmer stance against the former French colony. France 24 reported that Macron's directive comes amid deepening friction between Paris and Algiers.

Macron asked Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot to formally notify Algeria of the suspension of a 2013 bilateral agreement, which exempted diplomatic and official passport holders from visa obligations. The move marks a significant step in revisiting long-standing diplomatic protocols between the two countries.

According to France 24, Macron also instructed Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to coordinate with Schengen zone countries to help enforce the revised visa policy. Specifically, France has requested these countries to consult Paris before issuing short-stay visas to Algerian officials and those using passports covered under the 2013 agreement.

"France must be strong and command respect. It can only receive this from its partners if it shows them the respect it demands from them. This basic rule also applies to Algeria," Macron said, as quoted in the letter.

Tensions between the two nations have intensified since France recognised Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in July 2024, a decision that strained ties with Algeria, France 24 noted.

Relations further deteriorated after Algerian authorities arrested Franco-Algerian author Boualem Sansal in November, and reached a tipping point in February when an Algerian national whom France had tried unsuccessfully to deport was arrested as the suspect in a deadly knife attack in Mulhouse. One person was killed and three others injured in the incident.

France 24 highlighted that Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has been vocal about the need to overhaul France's visa and migration arrangements with Algeria. Retailleau has cited Algeria's persistent refusal to accept the return of its nationals ordered to leave France under the "OQTF" (obligation to leave French territory) deportation regime as a key issue.

The decision signals a tougher diplomatic line from France as it seeks to address long-standing concerns over repatriation, security cooperation, and reciprocal diplomatic conduct with Algeria.

