Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav hails PM Modi's leadership: "Under his guidance, India is blooming"

Tokyo [Japan], January 29 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his happiness in meeting investors in Japan and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under his guidance, the "country is blooming."

Notably, this is the first official visit by a Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to Japan.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am happy to meet the investors here in Japan... Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is blooming... All the CMs from the different states are taking inspiration from PM Modi and increasing investments in their state..."

He also interacted with Indian diaspora members, referring to them as "sugar in milk," and hailed their hard work and achievements while saying that they enrich whichever place they go to.

"You have found a way a made a path. The future generations will benefit from what you have created," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country, saying India aims to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world. He explained that just like a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of the sun," referring to Japan. Highlighting the similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav stated that it is through these similarities and cultural ties that India and Japan find each other closer.

In a post on X, Mohan Yadav also mentioned holding a productive meeting with Go Iwata, Business Strategy Head of Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

"Tokyo, Japan: A productive meeting was held with Mr. Go Iwata, Business Strategy Head of Yukogawa Electronic Corporation, and Mr. Naveen Kumar, Head of Green Transformation Energy," the post said in X.

"Yukogawa serves major clients such as NTPC, IOC, Reliance, and Adani. During the meeting, officials were informed about the opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh and were also invited to the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025," the post added.

The Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, expressed his happiness over the warm welcome extended to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav by the Indian diaspora in Japan.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am very happy to see the emotional welcome that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh received from the Indian Diaspora in Japan. I saw it when he arrived yesterday and I have seen it today when we met here with the Indian diaspora."

Ambassador George highlighted the significance of the Chief Minister's engagement with the Indian community in Japan. "It has been a very hectic schedule for the Chief Minister, with the meetings with the ministers, with meetings with the Governor of Tokyo, with the meetings with the senior businessmen in Japan of Japanese businessmen," he said.

"It has been very hectic, but when I saw his engagement with the community, I was happy to see that there is a commitment on the part of the diaspora to join hands with us with the Government of India, Government of Madhya Pradesh, in our journey towards Amrit Kaal. I'm convinced that we will be able to achieve that target by 2047," he added.

MP CM Yadav has engaged in a series of high-level meetings with business leaders, government officials, and investors during his visit to Japan. He is on a four-day visit seeking investment opportunities and inviting industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in Bhopal on February 24-25.

