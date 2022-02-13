Magnitude 5.5 earthquake registered near Philippines
By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 11:32 AM2022-02-13T11:32:11+5:302022-02-13T11:40:02+5:30
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake was registered at 04:36 GMT. The epicenter was located 58 kilometers (36 miles) north of the locality of Namuac at a depth of 39.7 kilometers.
No further information on the possible casualties or damage has been reported yet. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
