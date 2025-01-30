Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI/WAM): The US Geological Survey recorded a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in Alaska, United States.

The tremors were registered 71 kilometres southeast of Nikolai city.

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a very shallow depth of 0.1 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

There were no reports of injuries or major damages. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor