Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits US state of Alaska

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted 57 km E of Port Alsworth, Alaska at 22:42:14 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 133.5 km, was initially determined to be at 60.157 degrees north latitude and 153.2859 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

