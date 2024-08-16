Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], August 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck east Taiwan on Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), according to Taiwan News.

There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now.

Hualien County, Taitung County, Yilan County, Nantou County, Taichung, Chiayi County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County all recorded a 4 on the seismic intensity scale. Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taoyuan, New Taipei, Chiayi, Kaohsiung, Hsinchu, and Tainan were all found to have an intensity level of 3.

Intensity levels of two were recorded in Penghu, Taipei, Keelung, and Pingtung counties.

The CWA reported that the epicenter of the quake was 34.2 km southeast of Hualien County Hall, with a 9.7 km focal depth.

Further details are awaited.

