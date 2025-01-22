Maha Kumbh leaves a lasting impression on foreign spiritual leaders; praise Sanatan Dharma

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 : Sharing their experiences about the Maha Kumbh, foreign 'Mahamandaleshwars' praised Sanatan Dharma and also lauded the government for its "incredible" efforts in organising the grand event.

The love and sense of belonging are unmatched in Sanatan Dharma, they said.

Speaking toon Tuesday, Rajeshwari Maa Mahamandaleshwar, a spiritual leader from Tokyo, Japan, shared her thoughts on the Kumbh Mela and her journey in Sanatana Dharma.

Reflecting on her spiritual path, she mentioned, "I looked at many traditions, and when I met my guru, Jagatguru Sama Lakshmi Devi, everything I had been studying came together in one place. Everything was in Sanatana Dharmalearning about Atma, about the self, and understanding that all the answers are within. It is a science that teaches us how to live life, to be fully in alignment."

Regarding the preparation for the Kumbh, Rajeshwari Maa praised the efforts of the organisers, noting, "The preparation of Kumbh is amazing. I think this is my fourth Kumbh now, and the government has done an incredible job putting everything together." She acknowledged the scale of the event, saying, "With 400 million people coming, this is by far the biggest Kumbh that I've ever experienced. And so far, everything has been so smooth."

Further, a foreign Mahamandaleshwar, a psychologist from the United States shared his thoughts on the profound impact of attending the Kumbh Mela and the teachings of Sanatana Dharma. he explained, "Every Kumbh that I come to, I come running to because there is an experience of life here that is unadulterated, pure, joyful, peaceful, and full of vitality. I could live here every day of my life if the Kumbh allowed me to."

He emphasised the transformative nature of Sanatana Dharma, saying, "Sanatana Dharma gives us access to peace, joy, and fulfilment. This is the path of Dharma, the path of Sanatana Dharma, as it allows us to experience life in those ways."

Hayendra Das Maharaj Mahamandaleshwar from France shared his deep connection to the Kumbh Mela and his lifelong journey with Sanatana Dharma.

Reflecting on his visit, he said, "I came here for the Kumbh, came here in India where each breath is full of Shakti. It's a world of worshipping, devotion, positive energy, love, and peace.

He explained that he attends the Kumbh to recharge spiritually, adding, "This is what I'm coming for hereto meet and to be with that to recharge some of my feelings on this."

He also shared his long-standing connection to Sanatana Dharma, stating, "I joined Sanatana when I met my guru. This is like 40 years ago, and since then, I never left."

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

