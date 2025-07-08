Mahrang Baloch sent to 10-day police remand by Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court

Quetta, July 8 Human rights activist Mahrang Baloch on Tuesday was produced before Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), which ordered a fresh ten-day remand based on what the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) described as "fabricated" police complaints.

This decision came just after the charges, under 3MPO (Article 3 of Maintenance of Public Order, which allows for "preventative detention" based on the government's assessment of "potential threats to public order"), against BYC chief Mahrang were withdrawn abruptly, according to BYC activist Sammi Deen Baloch.

"This morning, Mahrang Baloch and the leadership of BYC had their 3MPO suddenly revoked and were presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), where they were handed over to Quetta Police on a ten-day remand under fabricated FIRs.This action not only raises questions about legal due process but also reflects the misuse of power against political activists," Sammi Deen posted on X.

According to Nadia Baloch, the sister of Mahrang, a meeting of the board, which consists of judges reviewing the three MPOs, was scheduled for Tuesday. However, the orders were withdrawn just a few hours before the meeting, and the leaders were once again placed in police custody "under false charges."

Last week, the BYC mentioned that its chief, Mahrang Baloch, central member Bibagr Baloch, Subghatullah Shah Jee, activists Gulzadi Baloch, Bebo Baloch, and prominent political figures Mama Ghaffar and Imran Baloch were under arrest, for three months, "without any legal justification."

"They were detained under the 'Maintenance of Public Order' (3MPO), with the detention period illegally extended every month. A month later, the case was transferred to the Home Department, and continuous delaying tactics were used to postpone judicial proceedings. Even after the completion of three months, when the legal duration of 3MPO had expired, these leaders were not released," the BYC said in a statement.

"On June 22, the MPO period ended, yet even after 15 days, neither have they been released, nor has a judicial board been formed, nor has any legal justification been provided to the organisation or their families regarding their detention," the statement added.

The BYC demanded the immediate release of its leaders and urged Pakistan to promptly abandon the "failed experiment" of obstructing political movements through force and violence.

Several human rights organisations have recently called for the immediate release of Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders, demanding that all "false and politically motivated charges" be dropped and that free and fair trials, without state pressure, must be ensured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor