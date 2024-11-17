"Mai apne sath Bharat ki mitti ki mehak lekar aaya hu": PM Modi addresses diaspora in Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], November 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the shared values of democracy, diversity, and demographic energy between India and Nigeria, and said both countries continue to move forward "together as partners."

"Today, India and Nigeria continue to move forward together as partners, reflecting the bond forged during their struggles. India is the mother of democracy, Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. We both have similarities in democracy, diversity and the energy of demography," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in Abuja.

He further said, "This is my first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister. This affection is a big capital for me. To spend time with you - this moment will remain with me, all my life... 'Mai akela nahi aaya hun, mai apne sath Bharat ki mitti ki mehak lekar aaya hu.'"

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Nigeria for the warm welcome he received, saying it was "incredible."

He also thanked Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for honouring him with Nigeria's National Award.

"You people become happy with India's growth and every Indian take pride in your growth. Because of your progress, the chest of every Indian becomes broad and mine becomes 56 inches. I thank the president and the people of Nigeria - for the kind of welcome that I have received is incredible. President Tinubu honoured me with Nigeria's National award, today, it's not an honour to Modi but to crores of the citizens of India. Besides, it's also the honour of the Indians living in Nigeria. I humbly dedicate this award to you," PM Modi said.

He further said, "When India assumed the presidency of G20 for the first time, we did everything to make the African Union, a permanent member, and India succeeded in that. I am happy that every member country of G 20 supported India's step. Nigeria, being the guest member of G-20, witnessed that historic moment."

PM Modi further said that India has emerged as "new hope" for the world and said that as a global leader, India has consistently demonstrated its commitment to helping others in times of need.

"India has emerged as a new hope for the world, embodying growth, peace, prosperity, and democracy. Whenever a problem arises globally, India steps in as a First Responder, acting as a Vishwa Bandhu, or a global friend. During COVID-19 pandemic, when countries around the world were in desperate need of vaccines, India took the initiative to provide vaccines to as many nations as possible," the PM said.

Notably, PM Modi is on a State Visit to Nigeria from November 17-18. On Sunday, he held official talks with President Tinubu in Abuja.

The visit by PM Modi is the first by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years. PM Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a "very productive discussion" with Nigerian President Tinubu to add "momentum" to the strategic partnership between the two countries. The PM highlighted that there is "immense scope" for the ties to be strengthened in various sectors like defence, technology, health and more.

"Had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership. There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor