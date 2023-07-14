"Main Sankalp Lekar Nikla Hun...": PM Modi expresses resolve to create bright future for India, its upcoming generation

Paris [France], July 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he has come to France with a resolve to create a bright future for India and its upcoming generation and that his whole body and time is for his countrymen.

"Today's India is finding permanent solutions to its current challenges, problems that have been going on for decades. India is determined that it will neither miss any opportunity nor waste a moment's time. We are working with full force to make the future of the country bright, to make the future of the coming generation bright," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

"And my friends, I would like to tell you on my behalf...Mai Sankalp Lekar Nikla Hun..Mere Sharir Ka Kan-Kan Aur Samay Ka Pal-Pal Sirf Aap Logon Ke Liye Hai..Deshwasiyon Ke Liye Hai...(I have left with a resolve. Every part of my body and each and every moment of my time is only and only for you..is for my countrymen)," PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi also noted that India is witnessing a big change and that the command of this lies with its citizens.

"Today, the land of India is witnessing a big change, and the command of this change lies with its citizens, with the sisters, daughters and with the youth of India," PM Modi said while adding that the whole world is full of new hope for India.

PM Modi also pointed out that 46 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions take place in India. He even dared people sitting in the audience to visit India without carrying cash with them and make all the payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) instant payment system.

"Today 46 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions take place in India. I would like to challenge you all as well that next time when you come to India, don't carry any cash with you. All you need is just a UPI app on your smartphone and you can travel all over India and live without cash," PM Modi said.

Modi in his address also said, "Be it India's UPI or other digital platforms, they have brought a huge social transformation in the country and I am happy that India and France are also working together in direction."

"India and France have agreed to use UPI in France. I will leave after the agreement. However, it is your job to move forward. Friends, in the coming days its beginning will be made from Eiffel Tower which means that Indian tourists will now be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, at Eiffel Tower," he added.

PM Modi also called India the "mother of democracy" and a "model of diversity." Modi also invited members of the Indian diaspora to come and invest in India.

PM Modi also acknowledged that the world is moving towards new world order and added that the capability and the role of India is changing fast. He also spoke about India's G20 Presidency.

"Today, the world is moving towards new world order. The capability and the role of India is changing fast. At this time, India is the President of the G20 group. It's for the first time, in a country's Presidency, that more than 200 meetings are being held across the country," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue will be installed in France and called it a "great honour" for India. He said that the issues regarding the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards in Reunion Island have been resolved. He further stated that the government is now trying to resolve the issue in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

PM Modi is in France on a two-day visit as he has been invited as a Guest of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14. He landed in Paris on Thursday and was welcomed by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne.

