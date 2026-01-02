Major achievement for country: Political leaders welcome India’s first bullet train announcement

New Delhi, Jan 2 India’s first bullet train project has once again come into focus after Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the country is likely to witness the launch of its first high-speed rail service on August 15, 2027.

The announcement drew reactions from various political leaders on Friday, who described the project as a major developmental milestone and a matter of national pride.

Briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said that the country’s first bullet train project is currently under construction on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. He informed that the first operational section of the project is expected to be from Surat to Bilimora, followed by the Vapi to Surat section. The entire corridor spans approximately 508 kilometres and is being developed with Japanese collaboration, incorporating advanced high-speed rail technology.

Reacting to the development, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the bullet train project should not be seen merely through a political lens. “This may become an issue for the Opposition, but we can ask the same about sending missions to Mars or the Moon. The daily lives of common people are equally important, and many of them will benefit from using the bullet train,” he said.

Prasad added that such initiatives should be recognised as part of the broader development being undertaken by the government. “Therefore, this should be viewed beyond political debate and recognised as part of the development our government is fostering. Undoubtedly, it is a major achievement for the country that the decision to bring the bullet train to India has been successfully implemented,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also welcomed the announcement, calling it a moment of pride for the nation. Commenting on the Railways Minister’s statement, she said, “It is a matter of pride that the Indian government and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have announced that the country’s first bullet train will be operational from August 15.”

Highlighting the significance of the project, she noted that the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor has been developed in collaboration with Japan using the best available technology. “It is expected to greatly benefit commuters and represents a significant step towards a developed India,” she added.

The bullet train project is seen as a transformative initiative aimed at modernising India’s rail infrastructure, reducing travel time, and boosting economic activity along the corridor. With the government setting a clear timeline, the project is expected to remain a key symbol of India’s push towards high-speed, world-class transportation infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor