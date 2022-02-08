Major arms sales by Washington to Taipei showcases 'rock-solid' Taiwan-US partnership

After the US approved USD 100 million arms sales to Taiwan, Taipei has thanked Washington for taking concrete actions to meet its security commitments stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, reported local media.

"It not only demonstrates the significance the US government continues to place on Taiwan's defence capabilities but also shows the rock-solid Taiwan-US partnership," Taiwan News quoted Taiwan's Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang as saying

This is the second weapons sale since President Biden took office and the first arms deal this year, said Chang.

Chang also stressed that Taiwan's consistent position is to neither be the aggressor when it has support nor bow to pressure.

Further, the spokesperson stated that Taiwan will continue to improve its defence capabilities. He vowed to continue to deepen security partnerships with like-minded countries including the US, in order to safeguard national security, and jointly maintain peace, stability, prosperity, and development in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific, according to Taiwan News.

The United States on Monday (local time) approved a possible USD 100 million sales of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain" and "improve" the Patriot missile defence system used by the self-governing island.

The announcement drew China on Tuesday and Beijing warned the United States against a USD 100 million deal on weapons supply to Taiwan. China said it will take necessary actions to protect its sovereignty.

"China strongly protests and condemns this action," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a briefing, adding that the US should "withdraw" this proposal immediately.

( With inputs from ANI )

