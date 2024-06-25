Major damage caused in iconic Ein Kerem Jerusalem neighbourhood by burst water pipe

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 25 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that it in the early hours of Tuesday morning it sent a "large" number of police and fire and rescue services to the rescue of a group of people trapped in their homes following flooding in the historic Ein Kerem neighborhood in Jerusalem, which is located on a hilltop on the southwest side of the city. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Authorities said the flooding was "likely" caused by a "significant" rupture in a main water pipe in the neighborhood.

Damage was caused to several residences, one of which was even declared a "dangerous structure". In addition, several vehicles parked in the area were also damaged, some of them even overturned.

Damage was also caused to the road there as well as to local infrastructure.

Following the incident, the road leading to the Ein Kerem neighborhood was closed to traffic, but was reopened to traffic recently.

Ein Kerem is an isolated neighborhood that slopes down a hillside and has just one road leading into it from the city.

