Major Gen Charanjeet Singh Dewgun concludes 6-day Nepal visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 5 : Indian Army Major General Charanjeet Singh Dewgun, YSM, Colonel of the Regiment, 3 GR, on Saturday concluded his six-day official visit to Nepal.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal, Major General Dewgun arrived in Kathmandu on Sept 30 for a six-day official visit to Nepal.

"Maj Gen Charanjeet Singh Dewgun was received at TIA by Col V Subramaniam, Defence Attache of India to Nepal. The Gen also visited Pokhara where he felicitated Gallantry awardees and Veer Naris at the Exsm rally in Pokhara. He visited various branches of Defence Wing and ECHS Polyclinics during his visit to Nepal. He emphasized on furthering the reach of ECHS Nepal in service of our valorous Exsm," the release from the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated.

During his visit, General Dewgun called on Nepali Chief of Army Staff, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, at Nepal Army Headquarters to discuss military ties between the two nations and strengthen the army-to-army connection.

"Maj Gen Charanjeet Singh Dewgun concluded a successful and productive six day visit to Nepal on Oct 5. He commended the Def Wg team at EoI for the astute professional conduct furthering the bilateral ties of both the countries and efforts taken by them towards welfare of Exsm in Nepal," the release added.

Earlier in September, India signed 12 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal.

The signing ceremony was held in between the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, the Government of Nepal and project-implementing agencies of the Nepali government.

The 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, under the grant assistance of the Government of India in education, health, culture, agriculture, drinking water, and culture sectors, have a total estimated cost of NRs 474.00 million.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 563 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, including the 12 projects whose MoUs have been signed today, and has completed 490 projects, according to Indian Embassy in Nepal press release.

All these projects cover the areas of education, health, roads and bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, irrigation, culture, social welfare and creation of other public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal.

