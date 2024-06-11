Malawi Plane Crash: Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Killed After Plane That Went Missing Crashes

The Vice President of Malawi, Dr. Saulos Chilima, and 9 other people, including his wife, were killed when the plane they were travelling in crashed in the Chikangawa mountain range, the government said Tuesday. President Lazarus Chakwera declared Tuesday a national day of mourning.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning in a statement by the Office of the President and Cabinet, which said, "Unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash," which happened Monday morning after the military aircraft took off from the country's capital Lilongwe.