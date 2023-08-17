Malaysia: 10 killed as charter plane crashes onto expressway

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 17 : At least 10 people have died after a charter plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday, CNN reported.

Six passengers and two flight crew were onboard the plane which had departed from Langkawi International Airport and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, CNN reported citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia statement.

The statement reads, "First contact made by the aircraft with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2.47 p.m. [local time (2.47 a.m. ET)] and landing clearance was given at 2:48 pm."

It further said that the control tower noticed smoke billowing from the site of the crash at 2:51 pm (local time). According to the statement, the aircraft had made no mayday call.

Selangor Police Head Hussein Omar Khan said that the plane crashed into a car and a motorcycle, each carrying one person, CNN reported citing Malaysia-based state newspaper Berita Harian.

Hussein Omar Khan said, "Forensic personnel are in the process of collecting the remains and will bring them to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem examination and identification process," CNN reported citing Berita Harian.

Khan further said that the Ministry of Transport will carry out a probe into the incident. Videos and images from the site of the crash showed a burnt section of the highway cordoned off with smoke in the air.

