Malaysia reports 1,372 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

Malaysia reported 1,372 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,456,736, according to the Health Ministry.

There are five new imported cases, with 1,367 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further three deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,579.

The ministry reported 3,610 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,397,881.

There are 23,276 active cases, 86 are being held in intensive care and 46 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

There were 23,115 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 85.1 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 82 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

