Malaysia reports 2,799 new COVID-19 infections, 8 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,799 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,592,710, according to the health ministry.

There are two new imported cases, with 2,797 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Eight new deaths have been reported, lifting the death toll to 35,809.

The ministry reported 2,666 new recoveries, taking the total number of cured and discharged to 4,521,578.

There are 35,323 active cases in Malaysia, with 41 being held in intensive care and 26 of those in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

