Malaysia reports 3,160 new COVID-19 infections, 25 new deaths

Malaysia reported 3,160 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,738,401, according to the health ministry.

Some 156 of the new cases are imported, with 3,004 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another 25 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,315.

About 4,421 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,661,495.

There are some 45,591 active cases, 324 are being held in intensive care and 175 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 25,457 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and some 79.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Saturday there is a possibility that the Omicron variant is already spreading in the community with one probable local transmission being investigated.

The individual, who was fully immunized, worked in an engineering company in the northern Borneo state of Sarawak and took a COVID-19 test after experiencing symptoms for several days, Khairy said in a statement.

"The case has no history of travel abroad in these three years. The cause of the infection has yet to be identified and investigations are still ongoing," he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor