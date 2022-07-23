Malaysia reports 3,880 new COVID-19 infections, 14 more deaths

Malaysia reported 3,880 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,644,115, according to the health ministry.

There are seven new imported cases, with 3,873 cases being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

Another 14 new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,902.

The ministry reported 2,607 new recoveries, raising the total number of cured and discharged to 4,559,545.

There are 48,668 active cases, with 50 being held in intensive care and 28 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 22,227 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received the first booster and 0.8 percent have received the second booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

