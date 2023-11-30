Maldives' airline Manta Air to commence direct flights from B'luru

Bengaluru, Nov 29 Manta Air, the Maldives' leading airline, has announced that it is starting direct flights from India to Maldives.

It will commence international flights to India starting from 2024, unveiling direct Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport routes from January 2024.

Ahmed Maumoon, Deputy CEO of Manta Air, said, "This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our company's trajectory -- we are progressing from being the leading domestic and seaplane carrier in the Maldives to an international airline operator. With Manta Air's expansion through a new direct flight route from India to the Maldives, we anticipate a surge in travel interest and bookings from Indian tourists."

This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the indigenous Maldives' airline and recognises India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives.

The airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives' Dhaalu Airport, allowing visitors to avoid the hassles and additional expense of transiting through the main Velana International Airport at Male, and gaining direct access to many luxury resorts located in Dhaalu atoll.

Manta Air will provide easy immigration processes exclusively for its guests at the Dhaalu Airport, enabling quick transfers.

Flight schedules have been designed to allow guests to maximise their stay duration in the Maldives, with all flights arriving in the Maldives in the morning and departing late in the evening for India.

--IANS

