Maldives becomes 1st country to achieve triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B: WHO

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 14 : The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday validated the Maldives as the first country in the world to achieve the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B.

According to an official release, the island nation had already received WHO validation for EMTCT of HIV and syphilis in 2019.

With this year's validation for hepatitis B, the Maldives has become the first country worldwide to receive all three certifications, reflecting its long-standing commitment to maternal and child health.

Congratulating the Maldives on this public health milestone, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The Maldives has shown that with strong political will and sustained investment in maternal and child health, elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these deadly diseases, and the suffering they bring, is possible... This historic milestone provides hope and inspiration for countries everywhere working towards the same goal."

According to the release, in the WHO South-East Asia Region, the challenge of mother-to-child transmission remains a significant concern. Provisional estimates for 2024 indicate that more than 23,000 pregnant women had syphilis, and over 8,000 infants were born with congenital syphilis. Approximately 25,000 HIV-positive pregnant women require treatment to prevent transmission to their babies, while hepatitis B continues to affect over 42 million people in the Region.

Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge at the WHO South-East Asia Regional Office, called the achievement a powerful testament to the Maldives' commitment to universal health coverage and equity. She noted that the country's ability to deliver quality care across its widely dispersed islands, including services for migrants, made the milestone particularly significant.

"Maldives' achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment towards universal health coverage, to provide quality and equitable care across its dispersed islands to all, including migrants... This landmark feat is an important step towards 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures', for improving maternal and newborn health by ending preventable deaths and prioritising long-term well-being. I congratulate Maldives and look forward to the country pioneering progress in many other areas while sustaining these gains," she stated.

The Maldives' public health system has long prioritised integrated and comprehensive maternal and child care. More than 95 per cent of pregnant women receive antenatal care, with nearly universal screening for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B. The national immunisation programme ensures that over 95 per cent of newborns receive the timely hepatitis B birth dose, along with full vaccine coverage. These measures have led to zero reported cases of babies born with HIV or syphilis in both 2022 and 2023. A national survey conducted in 2023 confirmed zero prevalence of hepatitis B among young children entering the first grade of school, surpassing global elimination targets.

The Maldives offers free antenatal care, diagnostic services and vaccinations to all residents, including migrants, under its universal health coverage programme. The government allocates over 10 per cent of its GDP to health, underlining its commitment to public well-being.

The country's Health Minister Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim hailed the triple elimination validation as a moment of immense national pride.

"This historic validation is a moment of immense pride for the Maldives and a reflection of our nation's steadfast commitment to protecting mothers, children and future generations... Achieving triple elimination is not only a milestone for our health sector, but also a pledge by the Government to our people that we will continue to invest in resilient, equitable and high-quality health services that leave no one behind," he said.

The achievement has been made possible through sustained collaboration between the government, private healthcare providers, civil society and international partners. These efforts focused on expanding access to screening, care services, outreach, and health system strengthening with WHO technical support throughout the process.

WHO Representative to the Maldives, Payden, said the achievement demonstrates how health investments, innovation, and community care can transform public health outcomes. "The Maldives' triple elimination stands as a powerful example of how sustained investment in health systems, innovation, and community-based care can change the trajectory of public health. WHO is proud to have partnered with the Government of Maldives and will continue to provide technical support to sustain this achievement and ensure that every child across all the islands has a healthy future," she said.

The Maldives will continue to strengthen its health system by integrating digital health solutions, expanding targeted outreach to key and migrant populations, enhancing private sector involvement, improving laboratory quality, and reinforcing surveillance and reporting. WHO will support these efforts to ensure sustained elimination and continued progress towards broader maternal, child and adolescent health goals.

