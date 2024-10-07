Maldives First Lady visits FSSAI headquarters, praises initiatives on food safety

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Maldives First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Monday visited the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) headquarters and praised their initiatives on food safety.

"The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), had the honour of welcoming Her Excellency Madam Sajidha Mohamed, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives and her delegation for a meeting held at FSSAI HQ, FDA Bhawan, here today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated in a press release.

During the visit, Sajidha Mohamed had an engaging interaction with India's contact point for the Codex Alimentarius Commission, discussing key aspects of food safety standards and regulatory frameworks.

She was apprised of the laboratory ecosystems established by FSSAI to ensure the highest standards of food safety in India. Sajidha Mohamed said it would be beneficial for the Maldives to have collaboration with India on improving the Food Safety Standards of the Maldives, according to the press release.

As part of the meeting, FSSAI arranged a brief demonstration of its flagship initiative, Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), a mobile food testing laboratory that serves as a critical tool for conducting on-the-spot food safety tests and creating awareness about food safety across the country. The First Lady expressed her admiration for this initiative and praised FSSAI's efforts to ensure food safety at the grassroots level, the release added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Muizzu, along with First Lady Sajida Mohamed paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi as well. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. This is Muizzu's second visit to India this year after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this June.

