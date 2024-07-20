Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer to visit China today

Male [Maldives], July 20 : Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer will Saturday embark on a four-day official visit to China. During his visit, Zameer will hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and other senior officials.

Moosa Zameer will undertake an official visit to China from July 20 to 24 at the invitation of Wang Yi. It will be Zameer's first visit to China after he becoming Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs in November 2023.

During his visit, Zameer will hold discussions with key Chinese companies that have played a pivotal role in the economic development of the Maldives, according to the statement released by the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For his visit to China, Zameer will be accompanied by the Maldives Minister of Finance, Mohamed Shafeeq, and the Maldives Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Abdul Muththlib, and senior government officials, according to the statement.

In a statement, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "At the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Moosa Zameer will undertake an Official Visit to China from 20 20-24, 2024."

Earlier in January, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was on a state visit to China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was the first state visit of Maldives President since assuming office in November last year.

Xi Jinping hosted a state banquet for Mohamed Muizzu and Maldives First Lady Sajidha Mohamed. During his visit, Muizzu signed key agreements with the Chinese government and held official talks to enhance collaboration between the two countries, the Maldivian President Office said in an official press statement.

Muizzu also held several meetings with Chinese officials to explore avenues to strengthen socioeconomic connections and bilateral relations between the two countries.

