Maldives government strongly condemns 'India Out' protests

Male [Maldives], July 1 : After the banned "India Out" campaign, the Maldives government has strongly condemned the disrespectful acts by the opposition parties during a demonstration held on Thursday, during the Eid festivities.

On Thursday, during its demonstrations in commemoration of Eid-Al-Adha, the opposition took to the streets, with "India Out" slogans and masks depicting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

In the statement, the Maldivian government said that they "strongly condemn the disrespectful act by the opposition using face masks depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the demonstrations held yesterday, and further denounces the attempts to spread false information through various platforms, using the so-called "India Out" slogan."

"Such dishonourable acts by the opposition regarding one of Maldives' key bilateral partners and its leadership during Eid Al-Adha festivities, a time of peace joy and harmony, does not only provoke hatred but also promote hostility with the objective of tarnishing the country's long-standing cordial ties with India," it added.

Highlighting that the strong bilateral relationship between the two neighbouring countries is based on shared historical and cultural ties matched by dynamic people-to-people contact, the ministry said that India has always been the closest ally and "trusted neighbour" of their country.

The long-standing ties between both countries have been elevated to new heights during the past five years, with the strong commitment of the leadership of both countries. The Government appreciates India's "Neighbourhood First Policy" and Maldives reiterates upholding its "India First" policy and remains committed to cementing the close ties it shares with India.

The Government of Maldives urges all parties to act responsibly and refrain from such disrespectful acts and spreading false information that undermines the country's relations with its neighbours and the international community, according to the statement.

