Maldives: Kiren Rijiju calls on President Muizzu; reiterates India's commitment to bolster bilateral cooperation

Male [Maldives], November 18 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called on Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Rijiju also conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being sworn in as the President of the island nation.

"Privileged to call on President H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings from Hon'ble PM @NarendraModi and reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen the substantive bilateral cooperation and robust people-to-people ties," Rijiju posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, the Union Minister for Earth Sciences is in Maldives representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of President Muizzu who took oath on Friday.

Rijiju also participated in the oath ceremony and congratulated the newly elected President. He later participated at the official banquet and thanked Muizzu for the Maldivian hospitality.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister also visited 4000 Social Housing Units Project at Hulhumale' in Maldives.

Earlier, Rijiju also reviewed the ongoing work on the Greater Male Connectivity project being built under the Government of India's concessional Line of Credit and Grant.

India had received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldives president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) candidate Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential elections last month.

He won with more than 53 per cent of the vote in the second round of voting, after emerging as the frontrunner in the first round with 46 per cent votes, followed by Ibrahim Solih's 39 per cent.

Prime Minister Modi had also congratulated Muizzu on his victory.

"Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region," PM Modi had posted on X.

Following this, Indian High Commissioner to the Republic of Maldives, Munu Mahawar, met Mohamed Muizzu, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory message to the newly elected leader.

