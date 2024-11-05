Maldives plans temporary ban on cat imports, expands pet care facilities

Colombo, Nov 5 Maldivian Minister of Agriculture and Animal Welfare Aishath Rameela announced that the government is planning a temporary ban on the import of cats for commercial purposes.

Speaking on the "Raajje Miadhu" programme by the Maldives' state broadcaster PSM on Monday evening, she stated that an amended Animal Welfare Bill has been submitted to the Attorney General's Office. The bill aims to establish a regulated system for importing domesticated animals into the Maldives.

Rameela added that all stray cats are being relocated to a pet care facility recently opened on Hulhumale, a reclaimed island located south of North Male. Residents of the Maldives will have the option to adopt cats from this facility, Xinhua news agency reported.

She noted that the temporary ban on cat imports for business purposes is under consideration for the interim period. Additionally, Rameela mentioned plans to develop a four-story pet care facility next year, which will offer cat-sitting services for pet owners while they are travelling.

The minister also highlighted that currently over 4,000 stray cats were reported in the Male area.

