"Maldives President condemned Pahalgam terror attack," says Vikram Misri

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu again condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Misri, while addressing a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister's visit to Maldives said that Muizzu reiterated the importance Maldives attaches to security-related issues and expressed commitment to work together.

Misri said, "On the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reiterated the Maldives' condemnation of the attack and support of the people of the Maldives, with India following this attack. Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu expressed his commitment to the importance that the Maldives attaches to security-related issues and the commitment of the two sides to continue to work together. There is quite a high frequency of contacts between security authorities of the two countries and the engagement at various levels. This remains an important issue, and we continue to work very closely together with the Maldives on any issues that might impinge on not just our security, but our common security in this region that we share."

As per a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi thanked President Muizzu for his strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, and the solidarity extended to India in the fight against terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to cessation of hostilities following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

On April 22, terrorists attacked a group of civilians in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Kashmir, killing 26 and wounding at least 17 others.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu.

