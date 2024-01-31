Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shaheem Stabbed by Unknown Assailants

Hussain Shameem, Prosecutor General of Maldives, was brutally stabbed by unidentified assailants. Shameem was appointed as the Prosecutor General by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which was in government till November 2023 and is currently the Opposition party. The attack was reported to authorities on a Wednesday morning, as per a statement from a police spokesperson quoted in the local daily SunOnline. The incident reportedly took place when Shameem was on his way to work when an unidentified attacker pounced on him and attacked him with a hammer.

The attack caused an injury to the prosecutor's left arm, who is being treated at the ADK hospital in the country. Shameem is in a stable condition, his office said as reported by AFP.

This comes amid a massive political standoff between the Maldivian government and the opposition - which is seeking to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu. However, the police said that there was immediate suggestion of a link between the standoff and the attack, adding that they have suspected a link to one of the criminal prosecutions Shammem had handled, reported AFP.On Sunday, the Maldives Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes as key proceedings were disrupted when the ruling alliance clashed with opposition lawmakers. Several videos and photos of the unruly behaviour also went viral on social media. In one such video shared by the local media, a physical altercation between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem can be seen in which Shaheem gripped Isa's leg, leading to a fall. To this, Isa can be seen responding by kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair.



