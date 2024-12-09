Maldives seizes drugs worth $84 million so far in 2024

Colombo, Dec 9 The Maldivian government has stepped up efforts to combat drug trafficking and six times more drugs were seized so far in 2024 compared to 2023, President Mohamed Muizzu said.

Addressing a meeting, the President said the drugs seized so far this year are estimated to have a street value of around $84 million.

He added that over 150 expatriates linked to drug trafficking have been deported so far this year, which is twice that of 2023, Xinhua news agency reported quoting state-owned Public Service Media.

The President said police have raided over 13,435 establishments this year amid the nationwide crackdown on trafficking, adding that around 8,500 raids were conducted last year.

