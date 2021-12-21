Man arrested in Karachi for vandalising Hindu temple

New Delhi, Dec 21 Police in Karachi have arrested a man for allegedly damaging statues at a Hindu temple in the old city area of Narainpura, The Express Tribune reported.

The FIR said the man identified as Waleed Muhammad Shabeer attacked the statues.

The complainant, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of the area, said that his wife saw the suspect attacking the idols with a hammer. The area residents present around the temple caught the miscreant and handed him over to the police, the report said.

The Hindu residents staged a protest in the area and outside the police station, demanding the government to provide security.

They also chanted slogans against the attackers, saying they were not feeling secure in the area after the incident, the report said.

"Everyone is under trauma after the incident," said a resident. "We are labourers and very poor people. We do not harm anyone and always pray people will respect our worship places too," he added.

Police and Rangers reached the spot immediately and cordoned off the area.

Instructing the South district's police, Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gyanchand Israni said that FIR should be registered and the culprits should be arrested. He said that such incidents create unrest in the society. "We condemn such attacks," he said.

Narainpur is one of the localities of the old town which is known for teeming Hindu population. "Some of our Muslim friends living in the area have also condemned this attack," another resident told The Express Tribune. He also informed that he has not seen such kind of attack before.

It was not clear the motive behind the attack. Police have started probing the incident and assured the Hindu residents of the area that complete security will be provided to them, the report said.

Videos of the broken statues were being circulating on the social media.

Several activists and the politic also condemned the attack and demanded the government to arrest all the persons involved in the temple attack.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MNA Kheeal Das Kohistani csaid that one out of two attackers were held by the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor