Man arrested near Mar-a-Lago asks to speak with US President-elect Trump

New York, Nov 16 A man in the US state of Florida was arrested after Palm Beach Police said he pulled up to Mar-a-Lago and asked to speak with President-elect Donald Trump -- while driving a stolen car.

"It marks at least the third person to be arrested at Mar-a-Lago since the summer, and comes as Trump's club is filled with dignitaries and celebrities helping to guide the president-elect during his transition into a second term in the White House," reports Xinhua quoting USA Today in its report on Friday about the development.

The 52-year-old Sarasota man faces charges of vehicle theft and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, jail records showed. He was being held at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday morning on a $5,250 bond before his scheduled first appearance before a judge.

According to a Palm Beach Police arrest report, the man drove a Hyundai Kona, a small SUV, into a parking lot near Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday and asked to speak with the president-elect. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective and US Secret Service agent pulled the man aside while waiting for police, the report said.

