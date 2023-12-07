Man arrested on charges of killing parents, four others in Texas

Austin, Dec 7 A man was arrested on the charges of killing his parents and four others in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

Addressing a media conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Shane James Jr., aged 34, is suspected of fatally shooting his parents in the San Antonio area, Xinhua news agency reported.

James had mental health problems and was discharged from the military after a domestic violence incident, the sheriff said.

Four other people were killed and two police officers were shot at different locations in Austin, about 129 km away from San Antonio on Tuesday, police said.

James was arrested after he crashed his vehicle while speeding away from a shootout with a police officer that left them with "multiple gunshot wounds," interim Austin police chief Robin Henderson told reporters.

The suspect is expected to remain in custody pending a trial, the Travis County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday in a statement.

