Man awarded compensation by court after he cut his hand while trying to murder his wife

A man who accidentally cut his hand while trying to murder his wife was awarded £17,500 compensation for his injury. The man identified as Dorinel Cojanu, 36 was in prison for 11 years in December 2015 for attempting to murder his wife.

Cojanu with the help of an eight-inch blade, had stabbed his ex-wife Daniella, 35, in the back and front while he was drunk. His wife was severely injured as the knife went through her right breast and passed through two ribs, which went into her lung and liver. After the attack she spent almost four months in hospital.

While trying to murder his wife, Cojanu stabbed her with so much force that he suffered deep cuts to two fingers on his right hand, which required immediate surgery.

Cojanu filed a compensation claim against the NHS and said that due to failure of doctors to treat him prior to arriving at jail has left him with restricted use of his right hand.

In May 2021, during a hearing at Norwich County Court, he was awarded £8,500 by judge Mr Recorder Gibbons. Gibbons rejected most of his claims for clinical negligence on the grounds that Cojanu was lying over how he incurred the injury.'

After his lawyers approached High Court, where Mr Justice Ritchie ruled that his compensation be increased to £17,500. The judge said: "The Claimant (Cojanu) did not need to prove how he was cut to win the civil action. "He was injured before admission to prison. At that time he was not convicted of anything."It matters not whether he had suffered the injury opening a tin of beans, in gang warfare or whilst attempting to murder his wife."But the cause of the cut fingers has no relevance to the clinical negligence claim. In my judgment the mechanism of how he cut his finger is incidental to the claim or collateral thereto."

The High Court's decision to award compensation Cojanu was slammed by Daniella. She fumed: 'It's insulting and disgusting. This man is a violent, domestic abuser who tried to kill me. And he's being rewarded while I haven't received a single penny.

'I was in hospital for almost four months and nearly didn't make it. It's disgraceful that he is being rewarded for an injury he caused to himself as he attacked me.'

