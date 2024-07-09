Man charged with domestic violence-related murder after woman dies in Sydney stabbing

Sydney, July 9 Australian police on Tuesday announced that a male offender has been charged after a domestic violence-related stabbing killed a woman in Sydney's west.

The incident unfolded at approximately 1:40 p.m. local time on Monday when emergency services were called to a home on the Great Western Highway in Kingswood, a suburb 50 km west of Sydney's central business district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Officers found a 21-year-old woman sustaining two stab wounds to her chest. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene before she was later declared deceased.

Five hours later after the incident occurred, a 21-year-old male was arrested at Derby Street in Penrith without incident, said the New South Wales Police Force.

Police also noted that as the man and the woman involved were in a domestic relationship, the offender was charged with domestic violence-related murder.

According to police, the 21-year-old was refused bail and would appear at a local court on Tuesday.

Also on Monday, Sydney saw another serious stabbing take place in the city's north-western area.

Police attended a home on Boundary Street in Roseville at around 7:00 p.m. local time.

Upon arrival, officers were told that an older man and woman had been confronted by a 23-year-old man waiting on the property.

The younger man stabbed the older man in the back and fled the scene before the offender was arrested and charged with wounding a person with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the injured 34-year-old man presented himself to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police confirmed that he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

