Man dies after targeted shooting in Australia

Sydney, Aug 3 A man died in a targeted shooting in Melbourne's west after which Australian police have commenced an investigation.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. local time on Friday, emergency services were called to Tenterfield Drive in Burnside Heights, following reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound outside a property, Xinhua news agency reported.

Victoria Police confirmed that the 34-year-old victim from Wallan was declared dead at the scene.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined at this stage, however, police do not believe this was a random attack," the authority noted.

With the suspect still at large, the police force has urged members of the public to provide related information as soon as possible.

A witness was quoted by local media the Australian, saying that the shooter approached the man on foot and fired multiple bullets before driving off.

Burnside Heights is around 20 km north-west of Melbourne's central business district. According to Australia's 2021 Census, the suburb has a population of 6,377.

