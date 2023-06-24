Man fatally shot in San Francisco

San Francisco, June 24 Police in San Francisco, western US state of California, has said that officers have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man in the city centre.

The shooting took place near the Powell Street BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) Station around 9 p.m on Thursday. Officers who responded to reports of the shooting found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police on Friday.

Daveon Crawford, an 18-year-old man from the Californian capital of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor