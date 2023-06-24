Man fatally shot in San Francisco
By IANS | Published: June 24, 2023 04:51 AM 2023-06-24T04:51:03+5:30 2023-06-24T06:00:29+5:30
San Francisco, June 24 Police in San Francisco, western US state of California, has said that officers have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man in the city centre.
The shooting took place near the Powell Street BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) Station around 9 p.m on Thursday. Officers who responded to reports of the shooting found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police on Friday.
Daveon Crawford, an 18-year-old man from the Californian capital of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Xinhua news agency reported.
