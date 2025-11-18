Man shot dead by police following stabbing in Australian state of Queensland

Sydney, Nov 18 Police in the Australian state of Queensland have fatally shot a man after he stabbed another man and threatened a woman in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said in a statement that officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck by another man on a street in the town of Caboolture, 40 kilometers north of Brisbane, around 3:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The armed offender fled the scene on foot, the QPS said, and was found a short time later threatening a female member of the public.

An officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

The man who was stabbed was transported to hospital in a serious condition and the woman was not physically injured.

The QPS said that the matter is under investigation.

Earlier in November, a teenage boy was hospitalised in a critical condition after a stabbing in eastern Australia on Thursday (November 6, 2025) night.

A statement released by the police service in the Australian state of Queensland said that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at a property in the suburb of Molendinar, 65 kilometers southeast of Brisbane in the state's Gold Coast region.

A 17-year-old boy was found at the scene with serious injuries and transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The Queensland Police Service said that two attackers reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.

A crime scene was established and investigations into locating the two offenders were ongoing.

