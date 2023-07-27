Man shot dead in 'targeted' attack in Sydney

Sydney, July 27 A man was shot dead in Sydney's southwest on Thursday, which is believed by the local police to be a targeted incident.

New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a statement that emergency services were called to Broughton Street, Canterbury, at about 2:00 a.m. local time, after receiving reports of shots fired, Xinhua news agency reported.

A man, sustaining gunshot wounds, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The identity of the victim who was thought to be in his 20s has yet to be officially confirmed.

This is the second targeted shooting reported by NSW police within two days. Both incidents occurred in the southwest of Sydney.

On Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was shot outside a home on Narelle Crescent, Greenacre, by an unknown person. He was later sent to the hospital and in stable condition.

