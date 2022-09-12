Man stabbed to death in Japanese city

Tokyo, Sep 12 A man was stabbed to death in the Japanese city of Kawasaki in the Greater Tokyo area, local media reported on Monday.

Local police said they found the victim, a 57-year-old Vietnamese national, bleeding on the street late on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A man was seen fleeing the scene carrying a knife after the attack took place, according to the police.

The police said they have opened a murder investigation and are searching for the attacker.

They are yet to recover the knife used in the stabbing.

At the same time, they are asking people in the vicinity of the attack to remain cautious.

