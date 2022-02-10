Man tests covid positive 78 times, quarantined since 14 months

Corona has caused a stir all over the world. The number of patients is also increasing and has crossed the 40 crore mark. So far, Corona has claimed millions of lives.

Meanwhile, a person has been infected with covid 78 times, not once or twice. This incident has caused a stir. One person in Turkey has tested positive for corona 78 times in the last 14 months. He has been in isolation for a year. Muzaffar Kayasan, 56, first contracted corona in November 2020. He was then admitted to the hospital. He was treated. After a few days, his corona symptoms subsided. But when the corona was tested again, his report was not negative. His corona was tested 78 times. But every time his corona report was coming positive.

Once the corona report is positive, he went into isolation again. This has ended his social life. He can't meet his friends. Also can't spend time with family. He interacts with his family through the window. He could not even take the corona vaccine as the corona report was not negative.

Kayasan has leukemia, a blood cancer. In which the white blood cells that fight the disease are reduced and the patient's immunity is very low. Doctors say this does not destroy the coronavirus in Kayasan's blood. He is being given medicine to boost his immune system. But the process is slow and very long. This is the first case in the world in which a patient has been corona positive for such a long time. A Hindi website has reported about this.