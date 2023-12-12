Maninee De: TV's structure is very trying and testing

Mumbai, Dec 12 Actress Maninee De, known for her roles in 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Devon Ke Dev-Mahadev', etc, shared that being part of a daily soap is challenging, and said how she makes sure that she doesn't carry her characters home.

Maninee rose to stardom in 2002 by playing the role of Katiya in 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai'.

Talking about her journey, the 51-year-old said: "Well, I've been doing television for nearly 20 years. I know that it's hard and the structure is very trying and testing. But I think once you do TV, you can do anything in this world in terms of any other medium."

"One thing I make sure to do is that I don't carry my character's home. I'm a therapist by training, so I know how to debrief. But certain portions of my character do stay with me, and I need to kind of expand that out of my system," said the 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' actress.

Actress Maninee Dee, who is part of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s show Dalchini, says that she loves the response people are giving to her show. She plays the character of 'Rajrani'.

The actress adds that she loves shooting for the show as well, and shares a great equation with the team.

"So the feedback I'm getting is that it's a different concept. They're liking the fresh pairing of the three of us. That is, Maira Mahera, me and Rohit Chaudhry. People are liking the flavour of Punjab, the fact that it deals with food is fascinating for people," she said.

"I'm a very affable person. So I bond with everybody. But I'm very fond of Rohit and Maira, and Pranjali, Mannat. I think all, I bond with all of them," added Maninee.

The show airs on Dangal TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor