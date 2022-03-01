Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: We are planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur: Modi

PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a virtual rally in Manipur ahead of assembly polls said, "We are planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur, This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today."

He added, "For the development of sports in Manipur, we're building a Sports University in the state. Manipur is now being identified by skill, startups, and sports."

"Start-Up Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our government is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well," Modi said.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.