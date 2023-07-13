Manish Raisinghan joins cast of 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'

New Delhi, July 13 Actor Manish Raisinghan has stepped into the role of Karan in 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho', bringing renewed excitement as he unveils long-kept secrets, particularly the enigmatic conspiracy surrounding his supposed demise.

Karan Pratap Singh, is making a dramatic return from the afterlife. The overwhelming demand of the loyal fans of the show has driven the creators to bring back this beloved character who holds a special place in our heart.

In a recent episode, the imminent marriage of Kavya and Kunal was disrupted by Karan's unexpected entrance, leaving Kavya speechless and filling Dadi's heart with overwhelming joy. The repercussions of Karan's return are poised to captivate us, as the relationships among the characters undergo significant changes, shaking the very foundation of their connections.

Reflecting on his entry, Manish expressed: "Interestingly, this opportunity came my way while I was already involved in another project, but fate intervened to make it possible. What truly captivated me about this show is the profound love the fans have for Karan Pratap Singh, and it is their demand that became the creators' command, and I am eagerly looking forward to winning over their hearts."

"It is undeniably challenging to step into the shoes of a character who has already left an indelible mark on the audience. However, I am committed to doing justice to this role and believe that my entry will bring about significant changes within the Pratap Singh household. Finally, the devoted KavRan fans will witness the long-awaited union," he added.

'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor