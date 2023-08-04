Manjot Singh delighted to reunite with Paresh Rawal after his film debut

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actor Manjot Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’, is delighted to reunite with veteran actor Paresh Rawal. The two worked together for the first in Dibakar Banerjee’s National Award winning film ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’

When Manjot discovered that he'd be sharing the screen with Paresh Rawal, playing the former’s father-in-law, the actor couldn't contain his excitement. During the script reading session, the news filled Manjot with excitement beyond measure, and when they finally met on set, their reunion was nothing short of emotional.

Talking about the same, Manjot said: “Yes, I am collaborating with him again in ‘Dream Girl 2’, after a span of 14 years. During the script reading session, I was thrilled to learn that Paresh Sir is also part of the cast. When I discovered that he would be portraying my character's father-in-law, my excitement reached an entirely new level.”

He further mentioned: “Upon meeting on the film set, he warmly embraced me for nearly two minutes, and it was a poignant, wordless hug, reflecting the affection he has shown me since our very first film together.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, and Asrani.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, ‘Dream Girl 2’ is set to debut in theatres on August 25, 2023.

